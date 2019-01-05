NICOYA WEST REPORT

By Rick Ruhlow • Kingfisher Sportfishing

Here we go again, for most of us the season starts around the first part of November and continues through September. So far it has been very similar to last year, we have been loading up on dorado, following the faint foam and current lines to wherever they lead, often finding our best action within a mile of the beach.

Further offshore we are still treated to large schools of spinner dolphin saturated with yellow fin tuna, although the average size so far seems to be in the 20lb range. There have been a few marlin and sails scattered around as well, but they really haven’t moved into our area in large numbers yet.

Everything looks good for January and February, normally our busiest time of the year when all the “snow birds” flock south to our warm sunny weather. Fortunately the billfish usually begin to make their appearance in more abundant numbers as well.

With all that said we look forward optimistically to the 2018/2019 fishing season as being one of memorable proportions.

Originally from California, Rick Ruhlow moved to Costa Rica over 33 years ago. While exploring the country he fished Playa Naranjo (gulf of Nicoya), Quepos, Drakes Bay and Flamingo, before discovering Playa Carrillo almost 28 years ago. He was the Fishing Manager/Captain for the newly re-opened Hotel Guanamar for three years, before venturing off on his own. He has been owner/operator of Kingfisher Sportfishing since 1995. Contact Rick at [email protected]