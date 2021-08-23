Night Fishing In The Dog Days

Late summer brings some of the most challenging conditions of the year to catch bass. The conditions are harsh on the fish as well as on the angler. However, catching fish in the middle of August is not impossible. My recommendation for filling livewells is not to change location, but to change the time you fish. Night fishing is a great option.

Bass in summer seek water with higher oxygen levels. They find this in areas where current is present. Fish shut down almost entirely to conserve energy during the day. Unfortunately, this is when tournaments tend to occur and when fishing is at its most challenging. However, at night, especially a few hours after sundown, catching fish is much better.

During the heat of the day, fish find thick cover and stay there until evening, when it’s time to move up in the water column to feed. If you find current, you will find bass. The current provides fresh oxygen and cooler water. It also provides a conveyer belt of food that bass take advantage of without having to expend much energy. Finding these areas and fishing them at night can pay big dividends.

I’ve found the best bite often occurs after the sun has been down for a couple hours. The fish have had time to adjust to night vision and settle into their nocturnal feeding routine. Bass are in search mode and use the backdrop of the night sky to look up for easy meals. Fish use the night as a strategic advantage to ambush prey. One key element to this is the moon phase. The moon allows fish to see the silhouette of their prey. It gives them the best chance to eat.

I like to night fish three days before the full moon. I’ve found that bass stalk surface baits under these conditions, and throwing topwater lures can get those nighttime giants to bite. I like to use a ¼-ounce black Fish Head Primal Buzzbait at night. It produces results when the bass are using the moonlight to find the bait.

You can catch fish during the day in summer, however, fishing at night allows you to catch fish that were not biting during daylight hours. When fishing at night, remember to get an idea of what the fish are doing, look for locations that have cover and current, and know the best times to fish. If you do these things, it can make for some really great summer fishing trips.

