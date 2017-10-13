NOAA Offers Online Tournament Reporting

NOAA Fisheries is offering an online option to register Atlantic highly migratory species (HMS) tournaments and report HMS tournament catches on the new Atlantic Tournament Registry and Reporting (ATR) System.

Atlantic HMS tournament registration and reporting is important for the management of swordfish, billfishes, tunas and sharks because it characterizes a portion of the recreational fishing effort on these species, including general location and targeted species, and provides catch and landings data that are used for stock assessments and monitoring of landings under international requirements. The ATR System allows electronic registration and reporting and e-mails confirmation that NOAA Fisheries has reviewed the registration application, or reporting information and determined that the entry is complete. Online registration provides an additional, easy option for tournament registration and reporting along with the existing options of mailing, e-mailing and faxing.



For more information about Atlantic HMS tournament registration and reporting, go to http://www.nmfs.noaa.gov/sfa/hms/compliance/tournaments/index.html.