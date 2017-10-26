Nomad Angler Presents – Fly of the Month

by David Lilly

Materials:

THREAD: Veevus 140 Black

EYES: Large black mono

HOOK: #4 200R BL (Heavy Streamer/Nymph Hook)

ABDOMEN: Yellow Chenille, Hackle of Your Choice

OVERWING: Squirrel Tail Fibers

Michigan Wiggler, Springs Wiggler, Leelanau Wiggler: all names for the fly pattern believed to be originated by Ron Spring of Muskegon, Michigan many decades ago. This fly pattern has stood the test of time and is still productive for trout, steelhead, and salmon in Michigan Rivers. It’s fairly simple and can be tied in a myriad of colors and materials from fluorescent colors and synthetic materials to natural ones. It is most commonly dead drifted (with or without an indicator) but swinging and stripping the fly can also be effective with the right water conditions.

Secure a stout hook in your vise. Tie in bead chain or mono eyes an eye length back from the hook eye. Complete a thread base to the hook bend. Tie in the chenille then the hackle at the hook bend. Wrap the chenille forward to just behind the eyes and secure. Palmer the hackle forward to the same spot and secure. Tie in the squirrel tail fibers in front of the eyes then whip finish. Restart the thread at the hook bend and tie in the remainder of the squirrel tail fibers down into the hook bend then whip finish. Be sure to tie the fibers down into the bend of the hook to assure that the fibers are pointing down. Trim the hackle to the desired length. Now get to your favorite stretch of water, tie this fly to your tippet, and put a bend in the rod!