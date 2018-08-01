Norman – August 2018

by Capt. Gus

The forecast for August is hot days, with a high likelihood of catching lots of spotted bass. While summer heat might be bothersome to anglers, it doesn’t seem to keep the bass from biting. In fact, on most days they feed as aggressively as they do during the fall when air temperatures are cooler.

Bass don’t mind the warm water half as much as they do the glare from the summer sun. When it shines in their eyes, just like people, they have difficulty seeing. To make matters worse, they don’t have eyelids to squint or shield the rays. That’s why summer fishing is best during periods of low light (dawn, dusk, night) and on days when cloud cover shrouds the sun. The wind also plays a positive role, since ripples and waves help to defuse sunlight.

If you fish long enough, you’ll learn that fishing conditions are constantly changing and are seldom ideal. For that reason, when the sun is high in the sky, savvy summer anglers cast their baits along shady shorelines or to the dark side of floating docks, piers, boat houses and bridge pilings. Bass also seek solace in deep water, where weighted lures can reach the bottom in twenty plus feet of water. Among the best deep-water summer lures, are soft plastic worms, lizards and grubs, fished on Texas or drop shot rigs.

For whatever reason, not all bass shy away from the summer sun. “Schoolie” bass, those up to fifteen inches in length, feed throughout the day. The most consistent activity is on shallow points that touch the channel, and over river humps. Top water lures are best to use, particularly those that pop, gurgle or swish as they’re being retrieved. When bass become picky, add an ice fly (a tiny spoon) as a trailer. It will tempt the most stubborn eater.

It goes without saying, that air temperatures are more comfortable at night. That’s when the big bass prowl. The best places to cast at night are around bridge pilings and lighted boat docks.

Regardless of the time of day or night, August bass fishing can be great. Give it a try. You won’t be disappointed!

Capt. Gus Gustafson of Lake Norman Ventures, Inc. is an Outdoor Columnist and a full time Professional Fishing Guide on Lake Norman, NC. Visit his website www.Fishingwithgus.com or call 704-617-6812.