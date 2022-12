SNEADS FERRY, Onslow County, NC — Captain John C. Cruise III and crew caught this 900.1-pound Bluefin Tuna aboard the Pelagic Hunter II with mates Zachary Foster and Aaron Barr.

The fish was weighed and tagged at Pelagic Hunter Fishing Center scales in Sneads Ferry.

It was 111.5 inches long and weighed 720 pounds after the head and tail were removed.

They first hooked up around 12:15 and fought it for more than five hours.