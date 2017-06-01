North Carolina Black Sea Bass Season Open

The recreational black sea bass fishing season opened May 15 in both federal and North Carolina waters north of Cape Hatteras. The season will close Sept. 21, and will reopen again from Oct. 22 through Dec. 31.

During the open season, the minimum size limit will be 12.5 inches total length (tip of the snout to the tip of the tail), and the bag limit will be 15 fish per person, per day.

North Carolina’s recreational black sea bass regulations north of Cape Hatteras comply with the Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council and the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission Summer Flounder, Scup, and Black Sea Bass Management Plan. The 2017 regulations are subject to change during the season to remain in compliance with this plan. Anglers should check the North Carolina Recreational Coastal Waters Guide for Sports Fishermen for changes.

The recreational black sea bass fishery south of Cape Hatteras is managed by the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council. South of Cape Hatteras, the minimum size limit is 13 inches total length and the bag limit is five fish per person per day. The recreational black sea bass season begins April 1st each year and closes when the quota is met. As of this writing, the 2016-2017 season is currently open.