By Stephen Tomasovich

How heavy of a rod do I need to land bigger trout? Not as much as you think. Today’s rods, especially those geared to euro-nymphing, are generally fast action rods with good backbone and a soft tip. Gone are the days of needing a 5 weight to land 20” fish in an expeditious manner protecting the health of the fish. Don’t get me wrong, shorter and older rods may make you feel like you brought a knife to a gun fight.

What size tippet do I need? Not as much as you think. If you are using lower weight rods (2-4) you can get away with 5x and 6x and still land large fish. The rods tend to absorb a lot of the pressure and better protect the tippet. Proper rod angles and fighting technique are key to getting the fish in fast.

How heavy do my flies need to be? Not as much as you think. Again, lower weight rods lead to lighter tippet that is smaller in diameter and aids in the sink rate of your flies if fished properly. This allows us to fish smaller flies that often better imitate the aquatic insects the fish are feeding on. I can tick the bottom fishing two flies with 3mm or even 2.5mm beads in medium current/depth. Fluorocarbon tippet has also advanced the sink rate helping us get to the lower portion of the river column quicky.

How far do I need to be able to cast? Not as much as you think. Fishing outside of 20 to 30 feet will only cause issues with your drag free drift, spook fish in front of you, or lead to poor and late hook sets.

How many different types of flies do I need? Not as much as you think. However, I don’t practice what I preach on this one. Here in the South, it is rare that fish will key in on a specific hatch, although I have witnessed several exceptions. That is my excuse for carrying so many.

How much money will I save if I tie my own flies? Not as much as you think. In fact, the number very well could be negative if you are like me and continue to buy materials. But that is just part of the fun!! And it is often a priceless feeling you get catching a fish on a fly you tied. Modern materials continue to be developed and as much as I like to stay natural, a lot of this stuff works great.

How many fish do I need in my freezer? Not as much as you think. I will leave it at that.

Fish On……………….. Big T

Stephen “Big T” Tomasovich is the owner of Big T Fly Fishing, Outfitter and Ecommerce Fly Shop. Visit them at 106 Grand Ave, Suwanee, Georgia, or look them up online at bigtflyfishing.com