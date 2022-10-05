Tuesday November 1st – 14th Annual CF Shad & Crappie Derby Begins

Tuesday November 1st – Safe Light, the 14th Annual CF Shad & Crappie Derby begins. Join the 1200 plus anglers that register and fish this “FREE to ENTER” event. Divisions for both Youth and Adult anglers. 8 prizes for the Biggest fish of the Month, one for each species and Grand Prizes for the longest over-all Shad and Crappie for both divisions. Fish as much as you want form Nov 1, 2022 until Feb 28th, 2023. $5000 in prizes to be awarded and lots of family fun to be had. Join Phil and Charlie from Orlando Coastal Angler Magazine for a fun evening of exchanging stories and telling lies about your fish catches this year!