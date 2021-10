Monday November 1st – Safe Light, the 13th Annual Shad and Crappie Derby begins! Join the 1200 plus anglers who register and fish this “FREE to ENTER” catch-photo-release tournament. Divisions for both Youth and Adult anglers. 8 Big fish of the Month prizes for shad and crappie plus grand prizes for the longest fish in both divisions. Fish as much as you want from November first through February 28th, 2022. $5,000 in prizes to be awarded and lots of family fun to be had!