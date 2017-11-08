November 2017: Fishing with Shelley

Catch Photos
by Shelley Wigglesworth

The end of the season on the F-V Nor’easter did not disappoint. Here are some photos of a day of fall deep sea fishing in the Gulf of Maine with award winning television show host Bill Green of Bill Green’s Maine.  The F/V Nor’easter was featured in a segment on the October 14th, 2017 show. To watch live action of these fish being caught, please visit: http://www.wcsh6.com/local/bill-greens-maine

Camera man Kirk Cratty with a double catch-the cod he reeled in was after a whiting who took the jig.

 

Shelley Wigglesworth with a cod.

 

Captain Mike Perkins with a Pollack.

 

Angler Paul Winn with a cod.

 

Bill Green Host of Bill Green’s Maine with a nice Pollack.

 

Lynn Mankin with a cod. All cod fish are caught and released per law.

 

 

Shelley Wigglesworth is Maine native and award winning freelance journalist. In addition to her monthly feature in Coastal Angler, her work appears in various publications including  Maine Boats Homes and Harbors, National Fisherman, Commercial Fisheries News, Maine Lobstermen’s Association’s  Landings,  Yankee and The Village.  In the summer she is a mate on two boats-Captain John’s Charters and the F-V Nor’easter.

