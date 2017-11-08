November 2017: Fishing with Shelley

Catch Photos

by Shelley Wigglesworth

The end of the season on the F-V Nor’easter did not disappoint. Here are some photos of a day of fall deep sea fishing in the Gulf of Maine with award winning television show host Bill Green of Bill Green’s Maine. The F/V Nor’easter was featured in a segment on the October 14th, 2017 show. To watch live action of these fish being caught, please visit: http://www.wcsh6.com/local/bill-greens-maine

Shelley Wigglesworth is Maine native and award winning freelance journalist. In addition to her monthly feature in Coastal Angler, her work appears in various publications including Maine Boats Homes and Harbors, National Fisherman, Commercial Fisheries News, Maine Lobstermen’s Association’s Landings, Yankee and The Village. In the summer she is a mate on two boats-Captain John’s Charters and the F-V Nor’easter.