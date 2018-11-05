Thursday, November 8 – 6pm Clermont CCA Annual Banquet

Thursday November 8 – 6pm, Clermont City Center will be the host for the Clermont CCA Annual Banquet. Open bar starts at 6pm, with lots of silent auction and raffle items, Steak dinner will be provided and starts at 730 pm along with a “Live Auction” with great deals on trips, equipment and too many items to list.

For info contact Adam Miller at 407- 401-7674 or visit ccaflorida.org for tickets and sponsorship opportunities. Join the staff of Orlando Coastal Angler Magazine for this annual event. Proceeds from this event helps anglers with access, water quality issues and conservation projects throughout our State.