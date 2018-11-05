Saturday, November 3 – Hook Kids on Fishing Program

Saturday November 3 – The Orlando Chapter of AFC (Anglers for Conservation) will be conducting a “Hook Kids on Fishing Program” hosted by the City of Casselberry 200 N. Triplet Lake Drive,Casselberry, FL 32707. 100 Kids expected – visit the City of Casselberry website for more info and to pre-register your child as there are limited slots for only 100 children – max. age is 15. Kids learn about fishing tackle, boating safety, conservation, best practices, how to tie a hook and how to cast a fishing rod. All kids will get a new fishing pole for FREE. Parent must attend with child during program. Looking for volunteers to help – contact Wade Leffel, [email protected] Volunteer start time is 8:30am. Join us for a great family time and a wonderful learning experience!