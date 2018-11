Thursday November 22 – “Thanksgiving Day” The staff at Orlando Coastal Angler Magazine wishes everyone a fun and safe start to our Holiday Season. Enjoy the day with friends and family and take Friday off to go fishing with kids or Grandchildren!

If you have an event or meeting you would like included in the “What’s Hitting Around Town” column, send your details to: Phil Wolf [email protected] Deadline for inclusion is the 10th of the preceding month.