November 1, 2020 thru February 28, 2021 – 12th Annual Shad and Crappie Fishing Derby! Check our website or check out the Orlando Coastal Angler Magazine to find a sign-up location near you. With over 25 locations in Orange, Seminole, Lake or Osceola Counties there is one sure to be one close to your home or where you buy your minnows. FREE to enter and fish, Adult division and Youth divisions. Monthly prizes for largest fish of the month and Grand prizes for the overall winners of each division. Over $5,000.00 in prizes for this season’s champs! Tournament continues until the last day in February – fish as much as you want and enter as many fish as you want, spread the word and tell your angling friends!