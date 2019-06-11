Nuff Said wins 7th Annual Ladies Dolphin Tournament of the Florida Keys!

The winning Team Nuff Said

78 anglers boarded 31 boats on June 8thfor what would be a great day of fishing in the Florida Keys Elks Lodge’s 7thAnnual Ladies Dolphin Tournament. The combined weight of three fish would determine the winners, in this one day fishing event. “We had great weather and a fantastic turn out” stated tournament co-director Dianne Harbaugh. The tournament kicked off with a boat load of shrimp from Shrimp Improvement Systems followed by dinner.

When the weigh scales closed at 5PM on Saturday, Captain Cecil Everett, fishing aboard his boat the Nuff Said would lead his anglers to victory. It would be Candace Everett from Key Largo, FL, with the largest fish of the tournament weighing 43.1 pounds that would net her an additional $1,000.00 check sponsored by Yamaha Outboards plus the amazing gold Dolphin pendant from DePaula Jewelers. Candace was fishing with Tiffany Vega also from Key Largo. Mate Bobby Everett would gaff the big fish and another two weighing 30.7 and 17.0 pounds for the ladies producing a combined winning weight of 90.8 pounds. First place tiaras, bouquets of roses and trophies, sponsored by Upper Keys Marine Construction were awarded to the winners along with a large travel bag full of valuable prizes and a check for $3,000.00. Captain Everett received a Pasta print sponsored by Caribee Boat Sales. He and his mate each received new fishing rods.

2nd place team Last Dance

12 year old junior angler Brianna Sullivan from Naples, FL was awarded the David Wirth circle hook Junior Angler Trophy along with a stunning tiara and bouquet of roses. Brianna was fishing with Jennifer Sullivan aboard the Smile Maker. Brianna’s 16.5 pound fish along with the teams other two dolphin landed the team in 5thplace with a total of 41.3 pounds.

Second place awards, sponsored by Tackle Center of Islamorada, went to local residents Amie Smith along with Jennifer and Rebecca Brito. The team’s fish were caught aboard the Last Dance captained by Robert Collins. The team weighed in Dolphin of 17.8, 17.4 and 12.9 pounds for a total of 48.1. The team took home a travel bag full of items donated by local businesses, trophies, roses, plus a check for $1500.00

3rd place team Pile’em In

The Pile’em In captained by John McGee with Joe Stanton would lead angers Christine McGee of Key Largo, FL Chelsea Barrett from Tampa, FL and Carole Prelismick from Hollywood, FL to the Keys Tropical Windows sponsored third place trophies. The team weighed in three fish of 29.9, 7.4 and 6.3 pounds for a total of 43.6 pounds. The team also received a travel bag of goodies and a check for $1000.00

Winning Junior Angler Brianna Sullivan

Prizes were awarded to the top 10 teams. 4thPlace would go to Pay Dirt anglers Gabby Garrison and Stephanie Frohock with a total weight of 43.4 pounds. 6thplace Bit of Fun anglers Julie Mayer and Laura Childs of Maryland fishing with Heather McGregor from Homestead, FL weighed three fish totaling 39.4 pounds. 7thplace went to Lost Again with Robin Berman and Deb Marz. The team weighed in 37.9 pounds beating 8thplace Miss Shell by .1pounds. Miss Shell anglers Christina Vaeth and Dawn Michelini weighed in 37.8 pounds. 9thplace went to Dakota Crude with a total of 33.9 pounds for anglers Denise Mau and Jamaica Wagner. The Dolphin Divas took 10thplace with anglers Yicel Cid , Sandy Wright and Jennie Garrison weighting in a total of 31.5 pounds.

Winning Team Nuff Said with Largest fish Angler Candice Everett on the right

The awards ceremony was fit for the Queens of the fishing world. “It was great to be able to fill our top 10 winner’s bags with such wonderful items from business throughout the Upper Keys” stated tournament co-director Denny Tarbell. “The Elks have such wonderful charities that this event will help to support. This was the result of a lot of hard work from a great team of people who all came together and put on a tremendous show.” A cooler full of booze was awarded to the lucky raffle ticket holder and the evening concluded with a silent auction, which was once again filled with items from our great community. The Elks Lodge is looking forward to a bigger and better event next year. If you would like to become a member or for more information on the Elks and the charities they support visit the web site at www.floridakeyselks1872.com or call 305-852-1872.