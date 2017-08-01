OBX Inshore Fishing August 2017

by Captain Aaron Kelly, Rock Solid Fishing • www.rocksolidfishing.com • 252-441-6575

I trust everyone is having a great summer! August inshore fishing on the Outer Banks is fantastic! Spanish mackerel, taylor blues, false albacore, and king mackerel reward the early risers willing to get out early and troll up with spoons. Sheepshead are circling the pilings, ready to eat a crab, shrimp, or sand flea. Look for flounder lying tight to the bottom, ready to ambush a little unsuspecting minnow. I always like a white gulp shrimp. Big and little reds ready to peel and drag will raise a grin on any angler. Fresh cut mullet, jigs, and gold spoons seem to be tricks to these fellas. Speckled trout are popping at shrimp on the grass flats! Get on Google Earth and find your own secret spot! Trout guys try to be covert, more so than most other fisherman. So give ‘em some space and don’t blast up on ‘em. Drift around and you will be amazed by how many spots are not being fished! Look at all those vacant duck blinds across the sound. Each one could hold a schoolie striped bass, trout, flounder, and redfish. Find some light at night and you will be amazed at the fish flapping under some dock lights! Keep an eye on Jim and the Weather Channel for the possible late August hurricane. Come on down and enjoy the outdoors here on the Outer Banks!