OBX Inshore Fishing Dec. 2017

by Aaron Kelly, Rock Solid Fishing

Between shopping and Christmas parties, this month goes by way too quickly. I can remember some great memories of taking a couple of the kids rock fishing for a morning or evening trip over their holiday break from school. I don’t remember how many fish we caught, or if we even landed one on every trip. What I do remember is little kids excited to splash around for a few hours riding the waves in the anchor locker. I remember fishing until fingers got cold and heading into the fishing center to get warm hot chocolate. Take the time this busy month to slow it down a bit and enjoy the real things in life. Fishing options are striped bass, big bluefish, dogsharks, speckled trout, and drum. Striped bass fit the bill for the most targeted. Manns Harbor seems to be the perennial winner. Umbrella rigs, jigs, stretch swimming plugs, and rattletraps seem to be dangling off rod tips most days. Try fishing mornings or evenings, along with some current to increase your odds. Fish have shown better this fall compared to the last few winters. There have been fish ranging from 16-28 inches. Good luck and enjoy the Holidays and go make some great memories.

www.rocksolidfishing.com • 252-441-6575