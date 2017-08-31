OBX Inshore Fishing Sept. 2017

by Aaron Kelly, Rock Solid Fishing

September is a great time of year. Mullets are splashing and everything seems to be on the move. Speckled trout, flounder and redfish seem to cooperate on just about every marsh point with a bit of current. Tossing light jigs and hopping across the bottom gets the bite. A light 8lb spinning outfit fits the bill. Small stripers and blues aggressively attack the jigs as well! Sheepshead are around just about every piling to snap up a sand flea. Push east of the inlet and look for bait on the sonar or birds working. False albacore will test your knots. Blues and Spanish mackerel will keep the action hopping for kids of all ages. Cobia still linger along inlet tide lines. Big reds can be spotted in schools with marauding blacktip sharks a mile or so off the beach. Triggerfish still swim around inshore wrecks. It’s just an epic time to spend some time on the brine! Get out there and go fishing. If we get bowled over by a hurricane and the water is clouded up go with fresh cut bait. Fish are still there and are still hungry. Thanks and enjoy the OBX outdoors!