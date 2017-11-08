OBX Inshore – Nov. 2017

by Captain Aaron Kelly, Rock Solid Fishing

October was warmer than usual so hopefully that will leave the door open for some late fall fishing into November. Speckled trout, redfish, and flounder will hang as long as water temps do not plummet. We have been landing stripers in the sounds live baiting and tossing jigs. Fish have ranged from one to six pounds. On the sound side, we have open season for possession of striped bass with a two per person limit at 18 inches or bigger. On some trips we have filled the coolers, others we’ve had lots of action but not many keepers. Jigs in chartreuse or white, stick baits, rattletraps, and swimmy shads all catch plenty of rock. Carolina rigged live bait such as a small croaker or eel with also put rock in the boat. Morning or evenings seem to be the best times for fishing. Big redfish will still be landed out of the wash as they migrate south along the beaches. Cannot keep a monster drum but what a rush to land a fish of a lifetime! Boats may find king mackerel, albacore, and seabass on days when the seas are calm enough to go. Get out there and enjoy the saltwater!

www.rocksolidfishing.com • 252-441-6575