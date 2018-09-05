Saturday Oct. 13 – 8th Annual GUMBO WARZ

Saturday October 13 – 8th Annual “Gumbo Wars” event Hosted at Fish on Fire Restaurant located at 7937 Daetwyler Drive, Orlando, FL 32812 – just west of the Orlando International Airport in the Conway area. Over 25 cooking teams, $10 gets you a wrist-ban and all the gumbo you can eat plus 1 (one) voting ticket for the “Peoples’ Choice Award”. Outdoor Vendors, Live Music, Raffles, Silent- Auction, Adult Beverages and lots of Family Fun! This is a Charity to raise funds to support Local Youth Fishing Organizations and Conservation Groups. Don’t forget to vote for the cooking team of Orlando Coastal Angler Magazine “Team Gumboloicious”. If you have an event or meeting you would like included in the “What’s Hitting Around Town” column, send your details to: Phil Wolf [email protected] coastalanglermagazine.com. Deadline for inclusion is the 10th of the preceding month.