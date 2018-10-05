Sunday October 14 – 3:00pm – 6:00pm, Anglers for Conservation Annual “Protect Our Waters”

Sunday October 14 – 3:00pm – 6:00pm Anglers for Conservation will be hosting their Annual “Protect Our Waters” fundraiser at Front Street Park Civic Center, 2205 Front St, Melbourne, FL 32901. Shop around at our silent auction where we have exclusive packages and once in a lifetime experiences being offered – all for the purpose of supporting Anglers for Conservation and the many education programs and projects they provide to the community.

For tickets at $50 per person for a great cause, Contact Mike Conneen at [email protected] for more info.