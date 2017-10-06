October 2017: Fishing with Shelley

12

Catch Photos
by Shelley Wigglesworth

Late summer and early fall fishing off the coast of Maine was fine all the way around. Pollack were big offshore with a good amount of haddock caught as well. Sizeable monkfish and halibut were hauled in on the Nor’easter, and shark, whale and tuna sightings were frequent. Inshore stripers were steady and plentiful too.

 

Chip Clarke with a nice Pollack caught offshore on the F/V Nor’easter, Kennebunkport, ME

 

This halibut was just shy of keeping length and was thrown back to sea. Caught on the F/V Nor’easter.

 

Kids with their catch on the F/V Nor’easter.

 

Mariner Fleming with a striper caught inshore in Maine.

 

This monster monkfish was another beauty hauled in on the Nor’easter.

 

Michael Fleming shows a nice striper caught in the river in Southern Maine.

 

Shelley Wigglesworth is Maine native and award winning freelance journalist. In addition to her monthly feature in Coastal Angler, her work appears in various publications including  Maine Boats Homes and Harbors, National Fisherman, Commercial Fisheries News, Maine Lobstermen’s Association’s  Landings,  Yankee and The Village.  In the summer she is a mate on two boats-Captain John’s Charters and the F-V Nor’easter.

X