Tuesday October 23 – 6pm, Florida Fly Fishing Association monthly meeting hosted at Kays BBQ restaurant on SR 520 in Cocoa. “Hot Spots” anglers interested in learning about good places to fish fresh and salt water in the Brevard County area. South end on the Indian River Lagoon from Honest John’s fish camp to the Sebastian Inlet, we will cover “walk in areas” in Merritt Island canals and ditches for Tarpon, cover the upper Banana and Indian River including the Mosquito Lagoon and many fresh water locations including where to fish for shad and bass in the St. John’s river! Join us for an evening of great info!