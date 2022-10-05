Thursday October 27th – “Early Registration” for the 14th Annual Central Florida Shad and Crappie Derby

Thursday October 27th – 6:30 pm, Celery City Craft Beer Garden in Sanford located at 114 Palmetto

Avenue will be hosting “Early Registration” for the 14th Annual Central Florida Shad and Crappie Derby. Join the staff of Orlando Coastal Angler Magazine for your only chance at early entry to our annual event. Come enjoy a Craft Beer and get signed up so you can be ready to catch when this season’s event starts on November 1st! Over $5000 in prizes up for grabs to our monthly winners and Grand Champs for both Youth and Adult Divisions. “FREE” to enter.