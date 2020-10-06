Tuesday October 27 – 6:30pm, “Early Registration” 12th annual Shad and Crappie Derby!

Tuesday October 27 – 6:30pm, “Early Registration” Hosted at Celery City Craft Beer Garden in downtown Sanford, located at 114 Palmetto Avenue, Sanford, 32771. Join the staff of Orlando Coastal Angler Magazine for our early registration event to kick-off the 12th Annual Shad and Crappie Derby. This will be an outdoor event and very casual as always. FREE to enter. This is the only chance to enter before the November 1st start date. Over $5,000 in prizes this season’s Grand Champions! Join the serious anglers who will be fishing at sunrise on November 1st for their chance at the big one.

We are always looking for product sponsors to give away to our winning anglers. If you or some company you know wants to get involved please contact us. All of the prizes we give away come from both local businesses and fishing industry partners.