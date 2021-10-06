Thursday October 28th – 13th Annual Central Florida Shad and Crappie Derby Early Registration

Thursday October 28th – 6:30 pm, Celery City Craft in Sanford located at 114 Palmetto Ave. will be our host for early registration for the 13th Annual Central Florida Shad and Crappie Derby. Join the staff of Orlando Coastal Angler Magazine for your only chance to pre-register in our annual event. Come enjoy a craft beer and get signed up so you can be ready to catch them when the Derby starts on November 1st over $5,000 in prizes for our monthly winners and the Grand Champs for Youth and Adult Divisions. This online CPR tournament is FREE to enter, just visit a sign-up location near you. Join Phil and Charlie with Orlando Coastal Angler Magazine for a fun evening of exchanging stories and lies about your fish catches this year!