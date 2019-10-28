Tuesday October 29 – 630pm, “Derby Kickoff” – Hosted at Dick’s Sporting Goods in the Seminole Town Center Mall in Sanford. Join the staff of Orlando Coastal Angler Magazine for our early registration event to Kick-off the 11th Annual Shad and Crappie Derby. FREE to enter, raffles, giveaways, and the ONLY chance to pre-register before the November 1 start date. Over $5,000 in prizes this season for the biggest fish of the month or maybe you could be one of this season’s Grand Champions! Join the serious anglers who will be fishing at sunrise on November 1 for their chance at the big one.