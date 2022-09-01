Thursday October 6 – Orlando CCA 35th Annual Fall Banquet & Auction hosted at a new venue, Winter Park Events Center located at 1050 W. Morse Blvd., Winter Park, FL 32789. Join us for an evening to celebrate and support Florida’s Marine resources. Event starts at 6pm with open bar, catered dinner by Arthur’s Catering to follow at 730, Live Auction at 830 – 930pm, then all raffle prize winners’ postings. Ticket includes annual CCA membership, corporate tables available, for tickets or more info for contact Mandy Tuckus at Mtuckus@CCAFlorida.org