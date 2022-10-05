Saturday October 8th – 11th Annual “Gumbo Wars”

Saturday October 8th – Noon till 6pm, 11th Annual “Gumbo Wars”, Join the staff of Orlando Coastal Angler Magazine and friends for this great fundraising event! Hosted at Fish on Fire Restaurant, 7937 Daetwyler Dr., Orlando. 20 plus cooking teams will be competing for 2022 championship Gumbo team. Best Gumbo from 20 teams – cost is $10 entrance fee and all the Gumbo you can eat! Family fun, vendors, raffle and special “Live Auction” for guided fishing trips, vacation get aways, fishing accessories, artwork, jewelry and lots of other goodies. Gates open at Noon and tasting starts at 2pm till 5pm, awards to follow, live music from Gypsy Elise all day. Proceeds from this event go to local Youth Fishing Organizations, College Scholarships, and Water Conservation efforts. This years’ event will surely be one you don’t want to miss! For more info visit Gumbowars.com