Saturday October 8th – 11th Annual Gumbo Wars

Saturday October 8th – Noon till 6pm, 11th Annual “Gumbo Wars”, Join the 2021 defending champions Orlando Coastal Angler Magazine and friends for this great event! Hosted at Fish on Fire Restaurant – 7937 Daetwyler Dr., Orlando. Twenty-five plus cooking teams will be there to compete for 2022 bragging rights awarded to the “Best Gumbo”. Cost is $10 for entry and all the Gumbo you can eat! Lots of family fun, vendors, raffle items and special “Live Auction” for guided fishing trips, vacation stays, fishing accessories, artwork, jewelry and lots of other goodies. Gates open at Noon and tasting starts at 2pm till 5pm, awards to follow, live music from Gypsy Elise all day long.

Proceeds from this event go to local Youth Fishing Organizations, College Scholarships, and Water Conservation efforts. In 2021 we raised and awarded $25,000+! This years’ event will surely be one you don’t want to miss! For more info visit Gumbowars.com