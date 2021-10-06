Saturday October 9th – 10th Annual “Gumbo Wars”

Saturday October 9th – Noon till 6pm, 10th Annual “Gumbo Wars”, Join the staff of Orlando Coastal Angler Magazine and friends for this great event. Hosted at Fish on Fire Restaurant, 7937 Daetwyler Dr., Orlando. 20 plus cooking teams will be there to compete for this years’ prize for the “Best Gumbo”. Cost is $10 for all the Gumbo you can eat! Lots of family fun, vendors, raffle items and special “Live Auction” for guided fishing trips, vacation stays, fishing accessories, artwork, jewelry and lots of other goodies. Gates open at noon and Gumbo tasting from 2pm till 5pm. Awards to follow, PLUS live music from Gypsy Elise all day long. Proceeds from this event go to local youth fishing organizations, college scholarships, and water conservation efforts. For more info visit Gumbowars.com.