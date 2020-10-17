October Page #1

October 2017, I shared with you my heartbreak for the hurricane victims and destruction in Texas, Florida and of course, Puerto Rico. October 2018, I shared my heartbreak for the hurricane victims and destruction in North and South Carolina. October 2019, I shared my heartbreak for the hurricane victims and destruction in the Bahamas. Now, October 2020 my heart breaks for the 200,000 plus Covid 19 deaths in the US, for the fire victims and destruction in California, Oregon and Washington. We have also seen hurricane damage and deaths in Texas, Louisiana, Alabama and Florida, and maybe more to come. Do I believe in Climate Change? You can bet your life that I do! Pray for no more hurricanes this year; pray for a quiet October.

See page 2 for this month’s recipe, Shrimp Scampi Pizza, an encore presentation from last year. It is too good to run just once.

New advertising partner, Pure Water Pros, on page 8. Do you have yucky Florida well water? Well–call them!

Congratulations to the staff and residents of the Rehab and Care Center in Cross City, Dixie County. They are the only assisted living facility in Florida to report no cases of Covid 19. They attribute their success to prayer and following CDC guidelines, including the wearing of masks.

As always, please, please, please thank our advertising partners. Without them, this FREE magazine would not exist. They need to know that they are appreciated. Also, thank the business who provided space for us to distribute this FREE magazine.

Stay Smart. Stay well. Stay alive!