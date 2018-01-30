Octopus Ceviche

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound octopus, cooked, cleaned & sliced
  • 1 cup yellow grape tomatoes, halved
  • ¼ cup cilantro, chopped
  • ½ cup red onion, sliced thin
  • 4 limes, halved
  • 1 avocado, diced
  • salt and pepper, to taste
  • 8 corn tortillas, fried

Simply mix all ingredients and marinate for 2 hours in the refrigerator, then serve.

Per Serving (excluding unknown items):

  • 1271 Calories
  • 41g Fat (26.7% calories from fat)
  • 87g Protein;
  • 157g Carbohydrate;
  • 19g Dietary Fiber;
  • 218 mg Cholesterol;
  • 1409mg Sodium.

Exchanges: 6 ½ Grain (Starch) / 8 Lean Meat / 1 Vegetable / 2 ½ Fruit / 7 Fat.

