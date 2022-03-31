Off The Beaten Path

By: Mike Hammond

A low tide and a recent Calusa Blueway map update led me to an unplanned paddle on Jugg Creek out of Knights Landing. Sometimes unplanned paddles are the best.

Knights Landing is located at the northern point of Pine Island in Bokeelia. The Jug Creek Marina is across the canal to the west. Shell Pass is directly across the creek. Older Calusa Blueway maps have this location under the name Coast Connections. Our new maps will have updated info.

There was plenty of parking and a well-maintained crushed shell launch, which I found easy to use. It looks like anglers who use a trailer could back right in. The launch fee is $5 per vessel. Carmen’s Kayaks rents kayaks and leads tours from this site; reservations required.

I opted for paddling west from the launch so I could stay in the slow zone and avoid the blind curves that are only a few hundred yards to the east. If you do head east, stay out of the channel.

As soon as I hit the water, I started seeing fish. In fact, I saw more fish on this paddle than I have on any other day on the water. The flats in the hidden lakes and coves held good size reds. Snook were all along the mangroves. Sheepshead and snapper were everywhere there was structure and a little depth. Maybe it was because the water was very clear and there was a lack of boat traffic, but I saw a lot of nice sized fish.

It is less than a mile paddle west to Back Bay where boats can resume normal speeds, but I found plenty of great areas to fish before even reaching this point. This seems to be a well-protected spot to take kids or inexperienced paddlers / anglers.

Entering Back Bay from the east, there is more potential for wind exposure and chop, but was still easy to stay well away from boat traffic. I just remained close to the mangrove shoreline. You can paddle southwest to where Jug Creek leads you out the southern entrance of Back Bay and heads west, but there are blind spots in this area and fast-moving boats. Anyone wanting to avoid fast boat traffic and wind can enjoy potentially a couple miles to explore and fish before even reaching Back Bay from Knights Landing if they pop into all the little bays and tunnels.

Rosa Knight, the owner / operator of Knight’s Landing, reports many people take a short paddle out Shell Pass and go to Calusa Island to enjoy the small beaches.

Heading by car to launch in Bokeelia, paddlers will pass through Matlacha. The town is the location of Gulf Coast Kayak and several bait and tackle shops, which make picking up gear or bait convenient. After the paddle there are many great paddler / angler friendly places to eat and relax on Pine Island or back in Matlacha.

Knight’s Landing and Jugg Creek are far off the beaten path for most of us, but the best spots often are.