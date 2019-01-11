Off-The-Charts Action In Northwest Costa Rica

Fishing Nosara celebrates its tenth season of charter fishing.

All five boats are in the water and scoring big for their clients, with 51 trips logged in November. Big dorados are the staple catch this time of year, but it was a welcome surprise to see swarms of billfish in the mix.

The team nabbed 12 marlin releases, 24 sailfish releases, 217 dorados, and five roosterfish releases. One of these Roosters was a near-world-record at 72 pounds.

On Nov. 19, Capt. Alex on the Harvester posted the best trip of the month with Terry and Julie Edwards’ group. They loaded up the trophy case with excellent releases.

A 300lb Blue Marlin and a massive Roosterfish!

A 300-plus-pound blue marlin was the headliner of the trip for these Texas anglers, and shortly after that battle, the 32-foot mega panga nabbed a wonderful sailfish release. Team Edwards came inshore to finish the day, and saved the best for last… that massive 72-pound roosterfish.

The IGFA All-Tackle Record for roosterfish is 114 pounds, and the second place fish is 85 pounds. This fish caught by the Harvester wasn’t far off the second place catch.

Most impressively, the above-mentioned IGFA record catches were posted in 1960 and 1954 respectively. This size of roosterfish has not been seen in more than five decades.

On the same day, other members of Julie Edwards’ family had a big time on the 32-foot Discoverer with a blue marlin release of their own. Capt. Carlos estimated this fish at 250 pounds upon release.

Also in November, Fishing Nosara Hall of Famer Bill Harris took to the 28-foot bar-room brawler Explorer and opened up her season with a billfish grand slam!

A big blue marlin was the highlight of the morning, and it was followed by a late-day striped marlin. Bill nabbed the first marlin, and Mark Scott scored the second. A nice Pacific sailfish caught by Diane Turner completed the grand slam for these Tampa, Fla.-based anglers.

They didn’t go home empty handed, either, thanks to five big tasty dorado catches spread throughout the day.

On the Discoverer, the team of Eli Bedran, Andrew Lipps, Kelsey Harry and Laurie Harry report a fantastic blue marlin release, the first of the year for the big battleship, plus six lovely dorados.

John Purdy, John Van Diver, Mike Pickelsimer and Dale McElroy fished in early November and reported 11 sweet dorados on ice. The Harvester has been itching for action, and found what she was looking for as these monsters topped out at 60 pounds. The action was so hot that Capt. Alex chose to release the biggest cows so as not to hurt the stocks.

Naturally, we have full reports of all these catches and more archived at Blog. FishingNosara.com, including videos.

January and February will be super-busy and the spring months are already filling up fast. Get your plans together so we can secure your fishing adventure with Fishing Nosara, some of the best sport fishing in Costa Rica.