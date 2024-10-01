Off The Hook Outdoors Expo Is Coming to Safety Harbor Nov. 16

Outdoors enthusiasts of all kinds are invited to Safety Harbor Waterfront Park from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, November 16, for the 2nd annual Off the Hook Outdoors Expo Presented by Zemzicki Vodka, which celebrates all things outdoors, from fishing, to boating, to grilling and more.

“We are really excited about all of the changes we’ve made to Off the Hook this year,” said Scott Long, whose company Quoz Creative produces the event in partnership with Backwater Provisions Co. and Live Action Fishing Adventures. “We’ve significantly improved our live music, have another great roster of expert seminars and plenty of fun activities for the kids.”

Capt. C.A. Richardson of “Flats Class TV” is the featured speaker, and other seminars will focus on cast net throwing, grilling, becoming a captain, wildlife and conservation and more.

Country artist Chas Collins, a CMT Top 20 performer, is the music headliner, with local bands Aquaman and Stimulus kicking the day off.

“Having Zemzicki Vodka as our presenting sponsor this year has really opened up access to great musicians that work with the brand often,” Long said. “Chas is a true talent who brings a large crowd to every performance.”

The first 60 kids to arrive will get a free rod and reel from the City of Safety Harbor Leisure Services Department and instruction on how to use it. Other activities for kids include a touch-an-animal experience, an opportunity to make fish art to take home and displays of amphibious vehicles from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office and Safety Harbor Fire Department.

Several food trucks will satisfy everyone’s appetites, and 100 percent of the sales of beer, seltzers and Zemzicki Vodka bloody marys will benefit the Rotary Club of Safety Harbor’s program to outfit as many downtown Safety Harbor businesses with AED defibrillators.

And, of course, dozens of vendors will be on hand offering a wide variety of outdoors products, just in time for the holiday shopping season.

“We have the perfect venue for this event, with Safety Harbor Waterfront Park right on the shores of Old Tampa Bay with a boat launch and beautiful views of the water,” Long said. “Darren Loscalzo of Backwater Provisions Co. and Capt. Dave Blanchard of Live Action Fishing Adventures have been phenomenal partners in this event with their vast connections in the industry. It’s going to be a beautiful and exciting day, and we look forward to seeing folks from all over Tampa Bay and beyond at the park.”

For more information on the event, visit quozcreative.com/offthehook.

Photos courtesy of Dennis Wyrick.