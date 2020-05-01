Offshore in SWFL

Capt. Bart Marx

This time of year, the waters have become full of teams of bait balls scattered along the coast. As these huge balls of bait travel north, the predators are literally on their tails. We have pelagic species like king mackerel, mahi-mahi, AJ’s just to name a few. These are the ones that we usually troll for; kings I have harvested both ways. While you are anchored up bottom fishing, (I will talk on that shortly) you can put a bonus rod/line out behind the boat about 10-20 yards, with a live bait or frozen Spanish sardine. You can also troll with a planer and a spoon, to do the same. The planer is a large shiny object- they will attack it. To keep your planer I suggest you put some wire in front and behind. I buy pre-maid leaders for this that just clip on, then add some mono line, about 6’, then more wire and a king spoon. Doing this will preserve your shiny objects so you can catch a few with the same rig. Personally, I don’t like terminal tackle, but a snap-swivel is handy here to change your king spoon colors & size. Harvesting; put them on ice as soon as you finish taking your pics for the scrapbook. Kings are good table fare! I steak my kings about an inch thick. I like to marinade them in teriyaki sauce overnight. Next step, fire up the grill. Get the grill hot and cook it like a normal steak. Depending on the temperature at the time of grilling, meaning room or fridge temperature, about seven minutes per side. I have found it has a “MORE-ISH” flavor, tastes like “more”. If you have eaten lots of fish you know it is best if it has never been frozen. When asked what is my favorite fish, I reply “fresh, it truly is the best”. Most fish can be kept on ice or in the fridge for a few days, draining the moisture off.

Okay, back to bottom fishing. Grouper and snapper are also good table fare. I like to fish natural bottom ledges. When you anchor up and chum they will come from all around the area to feed. I start this with frozen baits like squid, sardines, and shrimp. This gets things started and you find what is the best bait for the moment; it also creates a chum slick under water. When you reel the fish to the surface, they purge their stomach trying to spit the hook. At that time, it becomes suspended creating a chum line under the surface. This is why the kings come around or maybe a blackfin tuna. Snapper is a great eating species- all of them! I am offering a six-hour evening trips. At night we target snapper and it is a great experience if you have never tried it. Give me a call and always remember singing drags and tight lines make me smile. <*(((((>{