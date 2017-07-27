Oh Man, It’s Raining Again!  Now What?

by Rene J. Hesse

When the river is too high to wade, lakes are muddy, and even your trip out West was washed out due to the late snow melt, there is a way to put a smile on your fly fishing face.

Grab your fly rod, put on a 7-8 foot, 0X leader with a piece of yarn and go ‘Grassting’! Yep, casting in the grass can be almost fun as fishing (for some of us).

Here is a game plan. Set up 5 or 6 targets at different distances and directions. Set up a line of 3 rocks or cones that start about 15 feet from you and space them 2 feet apart. Start with about 30 feet of line out and make a few false casts while working on good loops. Repeat until you have a good feel for the cast. That will warm up your arm. Then start picking out different targets and casting to them. Here is a hint on changing directions; make the back cast, and when the line is extending out in back, turn your body to the new target. That’s when you change direction. There are other ways, but that’s another article. Change direction in the back cast.

Remember those cones you set up a few feet apart? Here is how you want to challenge yourself. Make a cast to get your fly to a target just past the cones, and as your line is falling, make the line go back and forth between the cones. It is known as an aerial wiggle mend. The cast has a few practical applications. It produces a slack line cast that can help provide a neutral drift.

As you walk back to your car, shoot a cast around a tree, under the car or maybe go for your best distance cast. Who knows, this could be the best fly casting day ever. Plan on spending only 15-20 minutes to get an attitude adjustment for your day.

Don’t forget there are fly fishing schools and clubs available, and Fly Fishers International can get you even more information on fly fishing and casting on line.

Try some ‘Grassting’, you will have a smile on your face, even if the water is high and dark.