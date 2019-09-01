Old Salt 26th Annual Fall King Of The Beach Tournament & Festival November 7-9, 2019

Have you ever tournament fished? If you have then you know what the “King of the Beach” is and if you haven’t and always wanted to, it is the best tournament in town.

This fall we are celebrating our 26th Annual and we are keeping it exciting with over 60 places to win an estimated $225,000 in prize monies with first place guaranteed at $60,000.

Why fish the King?

• LEVEL PLAYING FIELD: The Old Salts have made the competition one of the most fair to ALL levels of fisherman. They implement a 30-mile boundary to ensure any size boat can compete. They also offer extra places to single engine vessels. There are also no intimidating check outs or shotgun starts.

• OVER 60 PLACES TO WIN: The tournament has 6 divisions: Overall, Single Engine, Spanish Mackerel, Traveling Angler, Ladies and Youth. Each division has cash and/or prizes with approximately $225,000 up for grabs.

• LOW ENTRY FEES: You can enter the tournament for as little as $225 which is almost half the cost of most Kingfish tournaments. So the risk is smaller and at the same time the rewards are bigger. 1st place overall wins $60,000 guaranteed.

The event is so much more than just fishing. It is a 3-day festival with all types of marine related art & craft vendors, a food festival with local flavor, Friday night is Community Night with live music.

“Combining a community food festival and live music into our tournament seamed natural to us. Fishing is part of our community, so we welcome all to join us,” says Old Salt President Tom Verdensky.

The event will be held at the Madeira Beach Recreation Complex at 200 Rex Place, Madeira Beach. We have ample FREE parking with a FREE Water Ferry shuttle to the event, with a special thanks to Hubbard’s Marina.

The Old Salt Fishing Foundation hosts this semi-annual event to benefit our Youth Fishing Program and several local charities – This fall we will be presenting checks to: P.A.R.C., Celma Mastry Ovarian Cancer Foundation and Pediatric Cancer Foundation.

To find out more information or to register for the tournament, go to www.OldSaltFishing.org, email [email protected] or call 727-216-6601.