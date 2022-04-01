Old Salt 29th AnnualSpring King of The Beach Tournament & Festival

April 28 through April 30, 2022

Have you ever tournament fished? If you have, then you know what the “King of the Beach” is and if you haven’t and always wanted to, it is the best tournament in town.

This Spring, we are super stoked to be celebrating our 29th Annual Tournament! We are crossing our fingers for good weather and a good run of fish this season. This Spring, we have two new prizes: Closest to 20.22 lbs., which wins $2022, and the Weigh a Fish and Win $1,000 prize. This prize is a random drawing from all the teams that weighed a fish. So, simply catch a fish and weigh it and you could win.

Here are the 3 main reasons to fish the King:

• LEVEL PLAYING FIELD: The Old Salts have made the competition one of the fairest to ALL levels of fisherman. They implement a 30-mile boundary to ensure any size boat can compete. They also offer extra places to single engine vessels. There are also no intimidating check outs or shotgun starts.

• OVER 60 PLACES TO WIN: The tournament has 6 divisions: Overall, Single Engine, Spanish Mackerel, Traveling Angler, Ladies and Youth. Each division has cash and/or prizes with approximately $250,000 up for grabs.

• LOW ENTRY FEES: You can enter the tournament for as little as $255, which is almost 1/3 less than the cost of most Kingfish tournaments. So, the risk is smaller and, at the same time, the rewards are bigger.

The event is so much more than just fishing. It is a 3-day festival with all types of marine-related art and craft vendors and a food festival with local flavor. Friday night is Community Night with a KID’S FISHING SLAM and live music. “Combining a community food festival, kids fishing and live music into our tournament seemed natural to us. Fishing is part of our community, so we welcome all to join us,” says Old Salt President Tom Verdensky.

The event will be held at the Madeira Beach Recreation Complex at 200 Rex Place, Madeira Beach. Check our website for times and parking information.

The Old Salt Fishing Foundation hosts this semi-annual event to benefit several local charities. This Spring, we will be presenting checks to: P.A.R.C., Celma Mastry Ovarian Cancer Foundation and Pediatric Cancer Foundation.

To find out more information or to register for the tournament, go to www.OldSaltFishing.org, email info@OldSaltFishing.org or call 727-216-6601