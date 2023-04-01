Old Salt 30th Anniversary Spring King of The Beach Tournament and Festival April 27-29, 2023

Have you ever tournament fished? If you have, then you know what the “King of the Beach” is and if you haven’t and always wanted to, it is the best tournament in town.

This Spring, we are celebrating our 30th Anniversary! We cannot believe that we have been crowning Kings for so long. We are changing up some of the prizes, including last place (30th place) will win $5,000. We also will have some fun giveaways to truly celebrate a milestone year for us.

There are three main reasons to fish the King.

• LEVEL PLAYING FIELD: The Old Salts have made the competition one of the fairest to all levels of fishermen. They implement a 30-mile boundary to ensure any size boat can compete. They also offer extra places to single engine vessels. There are also no intimidating check outs or shotgun starts.

• OVER 60 PLACES TO WIN: The tournament has six divisions; Overall, Single Engine, Spanish Mackerel, Traveling Angler, Ladies and Youth. Each division has cash and/or prizes with approximately $250,000 up for grabs.

• LOW ENTRY FEES: You can enter the tournament for as little as $300, which is almost half the cost of most Kingfish tournaments. So, the risk is smaller and, at the same time, the rewards are bigger. First place overall team can win over $100,000, if you are all in!

The event is so much more than just fishing. It is a 3-day festival with all types of marine and art vendors and a food festival with local flavor. Friday night is Community Night with live music and more, boat displays and a kid’s fishing night off the sea wall. “Celebrating 30 years is such a huge milestone for an event like ours. We are are honored to have the support of all of the fishing community,” says Old Salt President Tom Verdensky. The event will be held at the Madeira Beach Recreation Complex at 200 Rex Place, Madeira Beach. The Old Salt Fishing Foundation hosts this semi-annual event to benefit several local charities. This Spring we will be presenting checks to P.A.R.C., Celma Mastry Ovarian Cancer Foundation, Pediatric Cancer Foundation and to Florida Strong fisherman. To find out more information or to register for the tournament, go to www.OldSaltFishing.org, email amy@OldSaltFishing.org or call 727-216-6601.