Prepare yourself for a totally new fishing experience. Old Town has taken boat control to new heights with forward and reverse via an efficient and easy-to-use propriety pedal-drive system.

It’s the most advanced pedal-powered fishing machine of its kind. It gets you to the spot fast and keeps you on the spot without paddling. With forward, reverse and agile maneuverability, you’ll experience precise boat control while your hands remain free to fish. The removable pedal drive installs in seconds and tips up instantly for shallow water docking. The Predator PDL’s specially designed hull combines the perfect balance of smooth pedal stroke speed and stand-up stability.

One of the key differences between the Old Town Predator PDL and other pedal-driven kayaks is the Old Town PDL pedals exactly like a bicycle, converting modest pedaling into maximum propulsion. A 10.3:1 gear ratio means that anglers can reach speeds up to 5.5 mph to reach fishing spots fast and efficiently. It also makes trolling through a range of user-adjustable speeds easy and effective.

The Predator PDL is infinitely customizable with rigging accessories from Cannon, Scotty, YakAttack, RAM and more.

Predator PDL Specifications:

Length : 13’ 2”

: 13’ 2” Width : 36″

: 36″ Weight : 117 lbs. (Pedal Drive: 21 lbs.)

: 117 lbs. (Pedal Drive: 21 lbs.) Carrying Capacity : 500 lbs.

: 500 lbs. MSRP​: $2,799.99

Visit www.oldtowncanoe.com to find a dealer near you.

