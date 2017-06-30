Ole’ Good Dog

by Noey Vineyardz

Every farm or ranch has one, at least every properly run farm or ranch does. They aren’t any particular color and they don’t have pedigrees. They don’t hunt like the sporting dogs though they will chase a squirrel if you show an interest. Ole’ dogs prefers to greet you with a wagging tail. They usually have names like Tippy or Blue. The one here at 30 Coveys is named Cody and being just a good ole’ dog is his job.

I truly believe that when God created the dog, it was a dog like Cody, a dog that provides companionship without requiring constant attention. He doesn’t jump up on you or think that you exist to show him attention but is always close enough in case you feel the need to feel the comfort that comes from petting a dog. He is not a spoiled lapdog but is always willing to come and lean against your leg in a show of solidarity at whatever problems you may face, and all he asks in return is a belly rub now and again. Cody is never more than an arms length away from wherever or whatever we are doing. Whether we are working horses, trimming goat hooves are cutting hay, Cody will be there ready to provide company or the confidence that a good tail wag brings.

Just the other day, Rene and I were working a mare, or rather she was working us. It became clear that the best we could hope for on this day was to work the horse to a draw and find a positive place to stop. Once we had her stopped, all we needed was for her to stand just like she was for about ten minutes to call it a victory, and while we were discussing the best way to do it, Cody came and laid right in front of that horse. He had not asked our permission, and he was not intimidated by the horse. He simply understood the situation and did what ole’ good dogs do best, be where they are most needed.

Like all the other dogs here at 30 Coveys, Cody is a rescue and someone missed out on a heck of a good ole dog. All good ole dogs like Cody are the sum total of all the good attributes of all the dogs in the pack. One of the best things about Cody is his lack of ambition in both trying for our attention and battling the other dogs for position in the pack. He gets his share of attention just for being him, and he is content with being middle of the pack in seniority. But the bigger, more aggressive dogs have learned that Cody’s mild manners are not the same as weakness. His teeth are sharp and there is no yellow streak that runs down his back. At one time or another, he has stood up to every dog in the pack with his deep throated growl making his message clear, “Leave me be.”

So if you have a ranch or farm or plan on getting one, the first thing you need to do is get an ole good dog to help you run it, to keep you company when you enjoy it, and to come sit beside you when it overwhelms you. He will always be there for you in all the ways a dog should. With an ole’ good dog in your life, you will never be lonely and you will never have to face anything alone. See you next month.