On Tap in Morristown

The 1907 Brewing Company, established in 2019, is Morristown’s first taproom and brewery. The beautiful historic building amongst the legendary overhead sidewalks welcomes your family and friends to enjoy some of the best craft beers, ciders, and sodas our area has to offer. Not familiar with the craft beverage world? No problem! The staff is trained to be able to find something that everyone will like. Even our 1907 kiddos will have options to enjoy! 1907 Brewing Company also has options to take your favorite brew home to enjoy – fill up a growler to grab a six-pack to-go!

The Owners

Kris Yarlett is a born and raised East Tennessean with passions for family, beer, community, and business. Kris and his wife Hannah, originally from Maryville, have called Morristown home since 2016. A graduate of the United States Air Force Academy, Kris served in several leadership roles within the Air Force including a deployment to Afghanistan in 2010-2011. Additionally, Kris has achieved Masters Degrees in Operations Management from the University of Arkansas and Financial Planning from Golden Gate University. In 2013, Kris began his career as a Financial Advisor with Edward Jones and has been involved in several other businesses around the southeast. In his free time, Kris enjoys spending time with his wife and three children, and enjoying a good brew!

David Ellis has a love for all things beer! Having lived in Tennessee, Louisiana, and Kansas, he has seen his fair share and looks forward to remembering his experiences with you. David lives in Morristown with his chocolate lab Herschel and calico cat named Bud and is a 35+ year employee of Holston Gases, where he serves in outside sales. He also loves to travel, duck hunt, cook, and visit as many breweries as possible in his spare time.

Brandon Tomassoni, a proud Morristown native, is a graduate from Walters State Community College and East Tennessee State University. Since 2012, Brandon has been employed by Holston Gases and enjoyed much success. He spends his free time with family, friends, and enjoys going to rock concerts. He has two dogs, Holston and Marley, along with a cat named Callie. Brandon loves to hang out with his favorite nephew, Jace – whether at a wrestling match or just to grab a bite to eat. He has been to breweries throughout the country and is looking forward to bringing some of these ideas to the community.

For more information visit www.1907brewingcompany.com.