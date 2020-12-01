On the Range: Dec. 2020

By Chuck Papp, Contributing Writer

The big question for everyone at this time of year is…what do I get them for Christmas? The answer is simple, anything in here will work just fine. We aren’t picky when it comes to anything shooting or hunting related. You may walk into that gun store or hunting department of your local big chain store not feeling comfortable or may not even like it, but to us its heaven. I cannot think of a single item ever gifted to me from one of these places that I didn’t want or couldn’t use.

A simple box of ammunition or 2, you can never have too much of that. Cleaning supplies are great stocking stuffers. You can buy a couple of cans of cleaner or even a whole kit.

Range bags or single cases are great ideas. Everyone needs something to put their treasures in.

A new hunting jacket or boots is always a good gift. Those items wear out, so a backup set is nice to have. A magazine subscription to an outdoor or shooting publication is also great, a new issue every month and it lasts all year.

My all-time favorite is a new knife or a multi tool, I’ve never known any outdoors person who wouldn’t appreciate one.

There are many options out there for that hunter or shooter in your life. Don’t be afraid to come on in, we are generally a very helpful bunch and will direct you to what you are looking for.

Chuck Papp, Manager Delray Shooting Center • (561) 265-0700