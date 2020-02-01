On the Range: Feb. 2020

By Chuck Papp Contributing Writer

What to do now? Unfortunately, there are a lot of sportsmen asking that question. Hunting season for the most part has come and gone in almost every state. The only season left is springtime turkey season. Turkey season, like deer season for some, is the one they wait on all year. There are things for the sportsmen to do however, before turkey season starts.

One of course is to prepare for the spring hunt, but what else? For us in Florida, late winter and early spring has some of, if not the best weather in the country. Get that shotgun out and go bust some clays on the skeet, trap and sporting clay ranges around. We have 4 great ones within an hour or so of South Florida.

There are local outdoor rifle ranges as well. Get your 22 out and go do a little casual target practice.

If you are a licensed concealed weapons permit holder, hit the indoor range and practice up with your carry piece or your home protection handgun.

If you are a handgun person, check with the local ranges and try some IPSC, IDPA, or 3 gun competitions. You might find a new hobby.

You can also just get outside and enjoy it. Go to the beach or your local park. Do a little camping or hiking. Take a chair, a small cooler, a fishing pole and just sit back and relax. You will be surprised at the outcome of just relaxing.

Chuck Papp, Manager

Delray Shooting Center • (561) 265-0700