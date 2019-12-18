Open The Season at Atlanta Fly Fishing Show

Fresh and saltwater anglers from all over the Southeast are waiting for the unofficial opening of the 2020 season: the Atlanta Fly Fishing Show, Jan. 31-Feb. 1 at the Infinite Energy Center, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth.

The show’s fourth annual edition will feature some 10 demonstrations or audio/visual presentations each hour together with wall-to-wall displays of the newest fly rods, reels, lines, boots, waders, clothing, accessories and flies during the Friday and Saturday mid-winter run.

In addition to tackle, lodges and exotic destinations, show visitors can view continuous fly-tying demonstrations, how-to seminars and presentations in the Destination Theater ranging from Fly Fishing the Carolinas to Dorado in the Bolivian Jungle.

Seminars include those on Striped Bass with Henry Cowen, to Fly Fishing for Bass Top to Bottom. Casting demonstrations are scheduled for Bob Clouser, Landon Mayer, Brian O’Keefe and George Daniel, among others.

Featured fly tiers include Ed Engle, Mayer, Cowen, Clouser and Dave Whitlock.

Scouts in uniform can earn credits toward a fly fishing merit badge.The Southeast premiere of the 2020 Fly Fishing Film Festival will be held Friday at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door, $25 for two days. Children 5 and under are free as are Scouts under 16 in uniform. Children 6 to 12 are $5. Active military with an ID is $10.

For a complete list of films, classes, seminars, door prizes, demonstrations and the Scout Merit Badge program, visit www.flyfishingshow.com or phone (814) 443-3638.