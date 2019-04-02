Out-Of-Staters Win Key West Cuda Bowl

262.5 inch long barracuda wins the fly division!

Scott Christian of Alpharetta, Ga., released 262.5 inches of barracuda to win the fly division of the 2019 Cuda Bowl Tournament that ended Feb. 2 in the Lower Florida Keys. Guided by Capt. John Benvenuto of Key West, Fla., he earned the title of divisional grand champion for the second consecutive year.

Christian’s catches included the fly division’s largest individual barracuda, measuring 47.75 inches.

Andrew Hunt of Marathon, Fla., won the Cuda Bowl’s spin division championship, releasing barracuda totaling 278.5 inches. He was guided by Capt. Chad Huff of Fort Myers, Fla.

The tournament’s female grand champion was Julie Leeman of Tucson, Ariz., who released barracuda totaling 240.5 inches on spin tackle. She fished with Capt. Chris Leeman.

Kai Decker of St. Augustine, Fla., earned the title of top junior angler. Guided by Capt. Mike O’Brien of Summerland Key, Fla., the 13-year-old released 124.5 inches of barracuda.

The tournament’s prestigious Ben Gravett Memorial Team Trophy went to Florida anglers Bob Sellers of Sanford and Eddie Hunt of Deltona, fishing with Capt. Bo Sellers of Ramrod Key, Fla. Collectively, the anglers released 12 fish measuring a total of 524.75 inches.

Trent Miller of Hamilton, Illinois, caught the largest individual barracuda in the spin division. He released the 51.75-inch fish while guided by Capt. Scott Irvine of Key West.

Marathon angler Wade Mayberry scored the most releases in the spin division with 32. He fished with Capt. Albert Ponzoa, also of Marathon.

In the fly division, Jim Knowles of Round Hill, Va., released 22 barracuda to take the “most releases” title. His captain was Peter Heydon of Key West. The duo also was named the division’s first runner-up for releasing fish totaling 250.75 inches.

First runner-up in the spin division was Russell Campbell of Marathon. Fishing with Marathon’s Capt. Scott Collins, he released 276.25 inches of barracuda.

The flats challenge drew 50 boats and 70 registered anglers who released a total of 9,765.1 inches of barracuda over two fishing days.

For information on the Cuda Bowl, see www.cudabowl.com.