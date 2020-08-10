Outdoor Edge® Launches “Win 20 Knives for 2020 Giveaway”

DENVER — In celebration of National Knife Day, August 24th, Outdoor Edge announced the launch of its online “Win 20 Knives for 2020 GiveAway” promotion today. One lucky winner will walk away with a 20-piece collection of Outdoor Edge’s finest innovations along with some of the time-tested classics.

Entering to win is easy. Simply go to the Outdoor Edge Facebook Page, and click on the promotion or CLICK HERE. When prompted, fill in your name and email address and you are entered. One entry per person. All entries must be completed by midnight on August 24, 2020. The winner will be randomly selected and will have one-week to respond before another winner is selected. This contest is valid for residents of the USA and Canada only.

The prize package has a suggested retail value exceeding $800. It includes the ChowPal™, MiniGrip™, WoodDevil™, LeDuck™, ParaClaw™, ReelFlex™, B.O.A.™, BrushDemon™, Swinky™, TrailBlaze™, GripHook™, WildSkin™, SwingBlade™, Onyx EDC™, RazorLite EDC™, RazorPro™, RazorBone™, Divide™, Conquer™ and Chasm™.

You have until midnight on Aug. 24, but why wait? Put your name in now.

About Outdoor Edge

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Denver, Outdoor Edge is a leading designer and manufacturer of knives and tools. Today, Outdoor Edge continues to innovate and develop state-of-the-art products for outdoor enthusiasts, game processors, survivalists, handymen and others who require the very best knives and tools available for leisure, work and everyday-carry needs. The company prides itself in offering a variety of products that undergo extensive field-testing in harsh, rugged environments resulting in durable, long-lasting products that come with a lifetime guarantee. For additional information on Outdoor Edge and its full line of products write to: Outdoor Edge, 5000 Osage Street, Suite 800, Denver, CO 80221; call toll-free 800-477-3343; email moreinfo@outdooredge.com; or visit www.outdooredge.com.